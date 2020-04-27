Very troubling: @nypost reports @NYGovCuomo admin was explicitly warned about dire conditions in Cobble Hill nursing home, denied extra aid & 55 ppl have died. (meanwhile @NYCMayor admin also reportedly slow-walked PPE) https://t.co/3mmG1vDnFm

You wonder why New York’s numbers are high? Here’s one reason. This is insane.

Via NY Post:

New York health officials were warned in writing that a Brooklyn nursing home where 55 patients have died of coronavirus was overwhelmed — weeks before it began topping the state’s official list of resident COVID-19 deaths, damning emails show.

Cobble Hill Health Center CEO Donny Tuchman sent a desperate email to state Health Department officials on April 9, asking if there was “a way for us to send our suspected covid patients” to the hospital built inside the Javits Convention Center or the US Naval hospital ship Comfort — the under-utilized federal medical facilities on Manhattan’s West Side.

“We don’t have the ability to cohort right now based on staffing and we really want to protect our other patients,” Tuchman wrote in a chain of the emails reviewed by The Post.

He was denied.

