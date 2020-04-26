Serving his masters.

Via Washington Examiner:

Microsoft founder Bill Gates said it is not the right time to question China’s response to the onset of the coronavirus.

China has been accused of trying to cover up and spread misinformation about its COVID-19 virus outbreak in a way that escalated the global pandemic. When asked to “respond to the charge” that China covered up the virus during a Sunday interview on CNN, Gates argued that it is not time to be questioning the country.

“China did a lot of things right at the beginning, like any country where a virus first shows up,” he said. “They can look back and say where they missed some things. You know, some countries did respond very quickly and get their testing in place, and they avoided the incredible economic pain. It’s sad that even the U.S. that you would have expected to do this well did it particularly poorly. But it’s not time to talk about that.”

