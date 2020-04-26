Via Daily Wire:

During a press conference on Wednesday, California emergency room doctors Dan Erickson and Artin Massihi of Accelerated Urgent Care told reporters that nationwide lockdown policies are not an appropriate reaction to what current data shows about the China-originated novel coronavirus but are instead causing measurable public health issues, like spikes in domestic violence, sexual abuse, depression, and spreading fear to non-COVID-19 related would-be patients that are skipping out on vital health care.

“We understand microbiology, we understand immunology, and we want strong immune systems,” Dr. Erickson told reporters, rebuffing inconsistent shelter-in-place orders . “I don’t want to stay in my home and develop a weak immune system, and then come out and get a disease.”

Erickson noted that quarantining the healthy is like nothing he’s seen before. “We decided to keep people at home and isolate them, even though everything we’ve studied about quarantine, typically you quarantine the sick,” he explained. “When someone has measles you quarantine them. We’ve never seen the healthy, where you take those without disease and without symptoms and lock them in your home. So, some of these things from what we’ve studied from immunology and microbiology aren’t really meshing with what we know as people of scientific minds who read this stuff.”

