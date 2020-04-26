Speaker Pelosi on Trump's China travel restriction: "Tens of thousands of people were still allowed in from China. It wasn't as it is described as this great moment. … If you're going to shut the door because you have an evaluation of an epidemic, then shut the door" #CNNSOTU pic.twitter.com/jpKFxYVCu6

Here’s a little hysterical xenophobia from Nancy.

Via Townhall:

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) repeatedly criticized President Donald Trump’s decision to halt flights to and from China. In fact, she led her Democratic colleagues in calling the president a xenophobe and a racist for making such a decision.

“One point of clarification I was wondering. Vice President Joe Biden’s campaign told me earlier this month that he supported President Trump’s partial travel restrictions on January 31st, blocking foreign nationals from China coming to the United States,” CNN’s Jake Tapper said on Sunday. “Do you agree that it was the right move by President Trump at the time?”

Keep reading…