Via Daily Caller:

Tara Reade condemned the media’s silence regarding her sexual assault allegations against former Vice President Joe Biden in an interview with the Daily Caller News Foundation and demanded equal treatment as “other survivors” like Christine Blasey Ford.

56-year-old Reade lamented that her sexual assault accusation has become a “partisan tool,” saying that Republicans have weaponized her and Democrats have both ignored and discredited her.

