Big surprise, more lies.

Via Daily Wire:

After President Donald Trump’s Thursday comments regarding UV light and disinfectant went viral (with left-wing pundits and media outlets claiming he told people to inject themselves with disinfectant and drink bleach), multiple news agencies reported local spikes in calls to poison control. As with the inflated claims about what Trump said, the idea that people started injecting themselves with household cleaner were overblown and falsified.

For example, the New York Daily News reported there was an unusually high number of New Yorkers contacted city health authorities over fears that they had ingested bleach or other household cleaners in the 18 hours that followed President Trump’s bogus claim that injecting such products could cure coronavirus.”

As Reason’s Elizabeth Nolan Brown reported, however, that was not the case.

“[T]he article makes no mention of anyone deliberately consuming household cleaners. It simply states that 30 people called the city’s poison control hotline ‘over fears that they had ingested bleach or other household cleaners,’” Nolan Brown reported. “Fearing that you ingested something doesn’t jibe with having intentionally consumed that substance.”

