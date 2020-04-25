Paging media…

Via Townhall:

Maybe Trump missed his calling as a medical researcher. The president was roundly criticized for pondering whether or not UV light or other disinfectants that have proved effective at killing the Wuhan coronavirus on surfaces could somehow be administered inside the body to treat patients suffering from the disease. During Thursday’s coronavirus task force briefing, President Trump asked White House Coronavirus Response Coordinator Dr. Deborah Birx whether sunlight has been explored as a possible treatment for those suffering from disease, specifically the coronavirus.

“Not as a treatment,” Dr. Birx answered the president. “I mean, certainly fever is a good thing when you have a fever. It helps your body respond. But not as, I have not seen heat or …”

Keep reading…