Via Washington Examiner:

U.S. Attorney John Durham is investigating the leaks of potentially classified information to the media in early 2017 about President Trump’s former national security adviser, Lt. Gen. Mike Flynn, who resigned before getting swept up in special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation.

Durham, picked by Attorney General William Barr last year to lead a review of the actions taken by law enforcement and intelligence officials during the Russia investigation, is looking into media leaks, which dominated the Trump transition period and the early days of the Trump administration, including at least one widely reported story which revealed secretive details about Flynn’s contacts with a Russian envoy, according to sources cited in a new report by the New York Times.

The report signals the breadth of the DOJ investigation is wider than previously known, as Durham’s team is looking into claims made by Republicans that Obama holdovers were intentionally trying to kneecap Trump’s presidency by weaponizing sensitive information through the media.

