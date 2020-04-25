The leftist outlet The Intercept and MRC broke the story that CNN had sitting there and CNN still hasn’t covered it.

Via Daily Caller:

CNN failed to uncover footage from its own archives that could back up Joe Biden accuser Tara Reade’s allegations against the former senator.

Reade, 56, has alleged that she was forced out of her job as a Senate staffer for former Vice President Joe Biden, who was previously a Delaware senator. She has accused Biden of sexually assaulting her.

Reade told The Intercept that her mother called into CNN’s old show “Larry King Live” about the incident, and the publication obtained a transcript Friday that appeared to back up Reade’s claims. Media Research Center then uncovered the video of that August 11, 1993 phone call.

Reade told the Daily Caller that it is her mother’s voice.

CNN, the outlet that aired “Larry King Live” from 1985 to 2010, failed to uncover the footage from its own archives despite having a team of investigative reporters, Fox News reported on Saturday.

The network was slammed for its failure, especially after weeks of underreporting Reade’s allegation. CNN does not appear to have covered the new unearthed video, either.

