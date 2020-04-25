Via Fox News:

CNN, which has already drawn fire for its reluctance to cover a claim of sexual assault against Joe Biden, failed to uncover its own archive footage in which his accuser’s mother called into Larry King’s old show in what some critics are calling “journalistic misconduct”.

The Intercept reported earlier that Tara Reade said her late mother once called into CNN’s “Larry King Live” to discuss her daughter’s “experience on Capitol Hill,” where the alleged encounter with Biden took place. Reade didn’t recall other information, such as the date or even year and The Intercept managed to dig up a transcript of the call, but not the video.

Tucked away among hundreds of thousands of hours of old archive footage was the long-forgotten clip which came to light Friday.

But rather than CNN’s team of investigative reporters, it was the Media Research Center’s NewsBusters, a conservative group that seeks to expose liberal bias, who exhumed the footage from its own vault.

