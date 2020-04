Media not as successful as they think.

Via Washington Examiner:

American voters see an anti-Trump bias in the media and half believe it is trying to “move the blame” for the coronavirus away from China and to the president to help defeat him in November.

What’s more, a majority of those who watch the daily briefings said the media is disrespectful of the president.

The latest McLaughlin& Associates poll found that 49% of voters believe the media is helping the Democrats take out Trump in the current crisis.

