Now she doesn’t say exactly what happened but it does add more to her story.

Via Newsbusters:

According to The Intercept, new evidence has emerged supporting a claim that then-Senator Joe Biden allegedly sexually assaulted a staffer in 1993. This is a story that, so far, network and cable outlets have attempted to bury. In interviews, Reade stated that her mom (in 1993) called in to CNN's Larry King Live to ask for advice on how to deal with the situation. Intercept journalist Ryan Grim quoted Reade as telling him: "I remember it being an anonymous call and her saying my daughter was sexually harassed and retaliated against and fired, where can she go for help? I was mortified." Grim and The Intercept determined this occurred on the Wednesday, August 11, 1993 edition of Larry King's CNN show. From the Media Research Center archives, here is the video and a transcript:

Reade just confirmed this was her mom.

BREAKING: Tara Reade tells me video evidence of her mother's voice proves her allegations against Biden are true: "I just heard audio, my mother died and hearing her voice made me cry. She was such a good mom and always watching out for me even now."https://t.co/p7hTm292nI — Mary Margaret Olohan (@MaryMargOlohan) April 24, 2020