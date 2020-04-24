Treating people like adults, capable of being responsible. South Dakota of course benefits from less population density, but only 9 deaths, without destroying the state.

Via NY Post:

South Dakota’s governor said her “unconventional” decision to keep the state open during the coronavirus pandemic is working — proving that “we’re much better on offense.”

Gov. Kristi Noem said she does not need the stay-at-home orders issued in most states because she values citizens’ “freedoms and liberties” and believes they will take the right steps without government intervention.

“I trust my people,” she told Breitbart News on Wednesday, conceding it was “unconventional” and “something that would not be widely embraced across the country.”

“I took an oath to uphold our state Constitution,” she said, suggesting other leaders “take too much power in a time of crisis.”

Keep reading…