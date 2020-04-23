Update to this story.

Via Washington Examiner:

A Trump administration study found that heat, humidity, and sunlight make it harder for the coronavirus to survive on surfaces and in the air.

“Our most striking observation to date is the powerful effect that solar light appears to have on killing the virus, both on surfaces and in the air,” said Bill Bryan, the head of the Science and Technology Directorate in the Department of Homeland Security.

