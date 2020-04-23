House votes 388-5 to send Trump the $483 billion COVID-19 aid bill that includes funding for forgivable small business loans (Paycheck Protection Program), hospitals and testing. pic.twitter.com/1U27LHYWix
— Jennifer Shutt (@JenniferShutt) April 23, 2020
Finally, that means they’ll probably have the program up again tomorrow.
Via Townhall:
After weeks of legislative hurdles and partisan gridlock, the House of Representatives passed additional funding for the Small Business Administration’s Paycheck Protection Program (PPP), following suit of the upper chamber, which passed the bill on Tuesday. The $484 billion dollar package includes $310 billion for small business relief, plus funding for hospitals and testing.