Never let them try to claim they’re the party of science again. This is a festival of how to soak rich people who are silly enough to buy ridiculous cores from people who know absolutely nothing about medicine or the use of herbs.

Via Page Six:

If you thought the antics of CNN blowhard Chris Cuomo could get any more cringe-worthy — his wife Cristina has put together a list of preposterous privileged preparations she used to battle Covid-19, including a vitamin IV drip, Peruvian tree bark and bleach baths.

Cristina, who herself was diagnosed with coronavirus last week, posted an eye-popping blog titled “The Cuomos’ Corona Protocol” on the website thepuristonline.com, saying, “Here’s what I did to push it out over the week,” adding this is “an opportunity to learn how to keep the immune system up.”

Proving herself to be the Gwyneth Paltrow of herbal medicine, Cristina’s list of supplements not-exactly-accessible to the common consumer include “Peruvian bark … essential to oxygenate the blood,” glutathione powder, an antioxidant, the medicinal florals xanthium — used to combat allergies andd warned by some Chinese herbalists to be toxic — and magnolia, used to reduce anxiety and inflammation. Plus, viracid, which includes black elderberries to boost the immune system.

