Via Newsbusters:

PC in the NFL stands for “political correctness” and the “Players Coalition,” a group of current and former players who shook down the league to the tune of $90 million for social justice activism. The Players Coalition is charging that coronavirus testing is not available in minority communities and announced it’s planning to expand its social justice outreach to address disproportionate rates of African Americans suffering and dying from COVID-19.

“The sobering statistics hit home with Anquan Boldin,” retired NFL player and a leading activist in the Players Coalition, writes USA Today’s Jarrett Bell, himself an ardent race baiter. “In one U.S. city after another, African Americans are dying from COVID-19 at a disproportionate rate.” The underlying reason for these health woes? Of course, it’s decade upon decade of racism in America. That’s becoming a frequent narrative of the left.

“The testing is not available for minority communities, especially where I come from,” said Boldin, a Florida native who counts several relatives among the infected. Attempts to secure tests “have been unsuccessful as have they been around the country for many people.” Bolden implies higher rates of COVID-19 among blacks are proof of racism.

