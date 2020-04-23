Via Townhall:

The Labor Department announced on Thursday 4.4 million more Americans filed for unemployment benefits as the United States continues to reel from the effects of the Wuhan coronavirus pandemic.

In the last five weeks, 26.5 million Americans have filed for unemployment, as many have lost their jobs due to “Stay-at-Home” orders designed to prevent the spreading of COVID-19. Many businesses had to close down after being designated as “non-essential,” resulting in layoffs and permanent business closures.

CNBC reports the 4.4. million does have a net decline of 810,000 claims from the previous week.

Keep reading…