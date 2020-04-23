Why come back at all? Nothing lost.

Via Daily Wire:

CNN network chief Jeff Zucker sent an email to staff telling them the vast majority would not be returning to the office until the end of summer.

The email, obtained by The Daily Beast, said the staff would “not be returning to the office in any significant way” until at least September and said production would continue from home as it has been done during the coronavirus shutdown.

“Our expectation is that the rest of you will not return before early September, with a few exceptions in July for newsgathering and some in August, depending on the political conventions,” Zucker wrote, adding that these dates could change. “But, to be clear, production of our programs will continue from home, as is it is now [sic], until the end of summer.”

