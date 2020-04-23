When you’re busting Amish, you’re doing it wrong.

Social-distancing snitches have come for the Amish.

The Amish have apparently been hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic, so last week, Ohio’s Geauga County health commissioner, Thomas Quade, sent a letter to Amish bishops warning them about the dangers in their community, Fox News reported. Quade, according to the outlet, also asked the Amish community to stop church services for a month to stop the spread of the virus.

“It is disappointing,” Quade told the outlet. “I wish it wouldn’t happen. Those folks are all placing themselves at risk.”

