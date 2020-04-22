Not anywhere near New York’s situation, although more elderly, though less dense.

Via Washington Examiner:

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis touted his state’s response to the coronavirus pandemic by pointing out that the curve appears to be flattening without “draconian orders” like other states have implemented.

“Right now, as of last night, we had about 730 people statewide in the ICU,” DeSantis told Fox News Tuesday. “People said our hospitals were going to be overrun. We’ve actually increased hospital bed space and ICU bed space during the pandemic. So there were fewer beds available in Florida in February than there are now. So Florida’s flattened the curve. People have done a great job.”

DeSantis mentioned that other states, including New York, imposed far stricter measures and didn’t have the same results.

“You go back six weeks, everybody … was saying Florida was going to be worse than New York,” DeSantis said. “Obviously, we have a very elderly population. It was constant, people saying that. If you look at what’s happened, that’s not true. You know, New York, for example, has about 25 times the number of fatalities of Florida, even though we have 2 million more people.”

