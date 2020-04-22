Must comply with cult think or you will be cancelled.

Via Daily Caller:

Democratic Georgia state Rep. Vernon Jones announced that he is stepping down from office, citing attacks and harassment from his party following his endorsement of President Donald Trump for re-election.

Jones shocked the Georgia political establishment when he became the first state-elected Democrat to endorse Trump earlier in April. While the move drew quick recognition and applause from the White House, Democratic leaders closer to home immediately disavowed him, and pledged to help unseat him from office.

