I have instructed the United States Navy to shoot down and destroy any and all Iranian gunboats if they harass our ships at sea.

Via Townhall:

President Trump announced on Twitter Wednesday that he instructed the U.S. Navy to “destroy” hostile Iranian gunboats.

“I have instructed the United States Navy to shoot down and destroy any and all Iranian gunboats if they harass our ships at sea,” he said.

The move comes after an incident in the Persian Gulf last week between U.S. warships and Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guard Navy vessels.

Keep reading…