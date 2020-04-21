Maybe you should take it up with your own guy, Chris Cuomo, who broke quarantine?

Via Fox News:

CNN anchor Don Lemon went on a fiery tirade against the stay-at-home protesters who have taken to the streets across the country, pressuring governors to re-open the states.

“It makes me so angry because every night when I leave this studio and when I come in, there’s an army of people through New York City- an army of immigrants and people of color and poor people who are keeping this city running,” Lemon began the rant during his nightly handoff with colleague Chris Cuomo. “They are disinfecting offices, they are cleaning people, they are changing bedpans, and they are working… And those people are out there complaining that they don’t have haircuts? Who the hell do you think you are?!?”

He continued, “And if you’re so upset about it, then you should blame the president. Because he’s the one who’s supposed to help your small businesses. I understand that you’re hurting, I understand that people are hurting, yes, a lot of people are hurting, but there are people who are frontline workers who have to get out there.”

The outspoken anti-Trump news anchor then slammed the demonstrators for “slapping the face” of health care workers for not abiding by the social distancing guidelines and for “holding guns” at the protests.

