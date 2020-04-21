The lockdowns must continue, unless you're Bill Clinton's former press secretary who works at ABC News or you're the CNN anchor brother of New York's Democrat governor. That's different. All animals are equal, but some animals are more equal than others. https://t.co/YAbSbMfbMQ

Rules for thee, but not for me. Then these characters will lecture and chastise people for daring to protest to save their livelihoods when they can’t even follow the rules themselves.

Via Page Six:

George Stephanopoulos had already irked Hamptons residents by going out in public after his wife contracted COVID-19 — but now the “Good Morning America” anchor is battling the virus himself and is ignoring mandates to wear a mask in public.

The pale-looking ABC newsman was spotted by The Post on Monday afternoon taking a stroll in East Hampton, engrossed in a long conversation on his mobile phone with a mask hanging around his neck.

One outraged witness said Stephanopoulos — who announced he tested positive for the virus last week after his wife, Ali Wentworth, contracted it — was seen leaving his Hamptons home in a pair of shorts and walking for about a mile along East Hampton lanes, with his mask down the entire time.

