Via NY Post:

The US intelligence agencies are receiving information that North Korean leader Kim Jong Un is in grave danger after undergoing surgery, CNN reported on Monday.

The outlet cited an unnamed US official with direct knowledge of the matter. The CIA, National Security Counsel and State Department didn’t immediately comment.

Earlier Monday, a South Korean media report said that the 36-year-old despot was being treated following a cardiovascular procedure earlier this month.

The reclusive leader missed the celebration of his grandfather’s birthday, the nation’s founder, Kim Il Sung, on April 15, sparking speculations about his health.

