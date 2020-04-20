Never let a crisis go to wasted in the push for the leftist agenda.

Via Free Beacon:

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D., N.Y.) deleted a tweet Monday celebrating a collapse in short-term crude oil prices as an opportunity to push for the Green New Deal.

“You absolutely love to see it. This along with record low interest rates means it’s the right time for a worker-led, mass investment in green infrastructure to save our planet. *cough*,” Ocasio-Cortez wrote in a tweet recorded by political commentator Stephen L. Miller. She linked to a tweet reporting on the price of American crude, which plummeted as the coronavirus pandemic has obliterated demand.

