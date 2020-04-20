If you can’t trust violent felons, who can you trust?!

Via NY Post:

It is “unconscionable” that Riker’s Island inmates who were released due to coronavirus concerns are committing new crimes, Mayor Bill de Blasio said Monday.

“I think it’s unconscionable just on a human level that folks were shown mercy and this is what some of them have done,” the mayor said during his morning briefing Monday, which came on the heels of a Post report outlining the issue.

De Blasio said the number of re-offenders remains relatively small and said the city was “buckling down” on monitoring and supervising released prisoners.

“We do see some recidivism. I have not seen a huge amount but any amount is obviously troubling,” he said.

