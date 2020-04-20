It’s already not timely, she’s held this refunding up for two weeks, that’s after already previously holding up the original bill for a week. Almost as if she wants to destroy small businesses and throw more Americans out of work…

Via Free Beacon:

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D., Calif.) said Sunday that small businesses seeking funding from a coronavirus-relief lending program will receive it in a “timely fashion” after reports showed the funds dried up Thursday.

“I will say overwhelmingly my caucus—and we’re working closely with the Senate Democrats—knows that we have an opportunity and an urgency to do something for our hospitals, our teachers and firefighters, and the rest right now,” she said in an interview on ABC’s This Week. “Everything we’ve done—three bills in March were all bipartisan. This interim package will be too, and businesses will have the money in a timely fashion.”

ABC’s George Stephanopoulos had asked the speaker why the Democratic leadership did not immediately support passing additional measures in the House and Senate to provide small businesses relief, noting that some Democratic representatives supported this.

