This is why they’re focused on Brennan.

Via Washington Examiner:

House Intelligence Committee Republicans are “laser-focused” on investigating information the CIA gave to the FBI in 2016, according to ranking member Devin Nunes.

For the first time, the California congressman described in great detail the next steps of a broad congressional inquiry into possible misconduct during the Russia investigation, which he said includes scrutiny of three “dossiers” and questions about three Russian Americans. All of this follows the declassification of key documents over the past couple weeks, including footnotes showing the FBI was warned British ex-spy Christopher Steele’s anti-Trump dossier was likely influenced by Russian disinformation and yet continued to use it, and Nunes’s pledge to send more criminal referrals to the Justice Department.

During a Fox News interview on Sunday, Nunes brought up the CIA at the end of a list of issues he and his colleagues are examining and credited the investigative work of his former Republican colleague, South Carolina’s Trey Gowdy, with providing a road map for that facet of the effort.

