A $450 billion aid package from Congress is in the works to fund COVID-19 testing, U.S. hospitals and small businesses in limbo. https://t.co/8VcYq3CJK3 — ABC News Politics (@ABCPolitics) April 19, 2020

Hopefully it goes through without any funny stuff for Pelosi.

Via Twitchy:

If you’re looking for a little good news this Sunday night, ABC News is reporting that a deal for an additional $450 billion in funding for small businesses and hospitals is “in the works” and could get agreed to tonight or tomorrow: Keep reading…