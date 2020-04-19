Bill Maher gets REKT without the high production spell that is Hollywood. No phony studio audience to save him. Great job by @DanCrenshawTX . pic.twitter.com/FWBgGsYJnO

Via Fox News:

Rep. Dan Crenshaw, R-Texas, had a fierce debate with “Real Time” host Bill Maher on Friday over President Trump’s handling of the coronavirus outbreak — one that examined the president’s “style” of communicating versus the substance of his policies.

During the discussion, Crenshaw said some fundamental questions need to be asked whenever anyone criticizes the president.

“When people make these accusations,” Crenshaw said, “I have to ask them: Is the goal to make Trump look bad or is the goal to get to the truth? Because there are two separate sets of answers for that.”

Keep reading…