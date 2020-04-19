We cant defund the World Health Organization. They are on the front lines doing critical important work in the middle of a pandemic, like coordinating pop concerts. https://t.co/eXnJetYsJu

Via NY Post:

Global Citizen’s star-studded “One World: Together at Home” concert came under fire as some criticized the televised event for raising money for the World Health Organization’s coronavirus response.

The two-hour primetime show curated by Lady Gaga raised more than $150 million for the organization’s Solidarity Response Fund, organizers said.

Elton John, Jennifer Lopez, Stevie Wonder, former US first ladies Michelle Obama and Laura Bush, Andrea Bocelli, Celine Dion and Taylor Swift all participated in the special.

But critics of the WHO lashed out on social media in response to the broadcast event, which was the largest celebrity gathering so far to fight the pandemic.

