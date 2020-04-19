Hopefully, GOP hasn’t folded, that it’s she who folds because her behavior has been unconscionable.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, in an interview set to air on “Fox News Sunday,” said she believes Congress will “come to an agreement” on the $250 billion request to replenish the coronavirus small business loan program.

“Is there gonna be a deal, and if so, how soon?” anchor Chris Wallace asked Pelosi, in her first interview on Fox News Channel since 2017. “You know, there are a lot of small businesses that are running out of money and are hanging on by their fingernails.”

“Yes,” Pelosi said. “And we want all of them to get what they’re entitled to under the law and even more — some of these small businesses have other requests in terms of the additional loan program, in addition to the grant program. And that’s part of our request, as well.”

President Trump on Friday urged Pelosi to “get back to Washington” and solve the stalemate in Congress over the funding program.

