Given the insanity that the media has been pitching, he may have a point.

Via Daily Wire:

Bill Maher, host of HBO’s “Real Time,” on Friday blasted the media as purveyors of “panic porn” with their breathless daily coronavirus pandemic coverage.

The host urged all news outlets to “rein it in,” saying their coverage could be creating a path for President Donald Trump to win re-election.

“Now that we’re starting to see some hope in all of this, don’t hope-shame me!” Maher said. “You know, the problem with nonstop gloom and doom is that it gives Trump the chance to play the optimist. And optimists tend to win American elections. FDR has said, ‘The only thing we have to fear is fear itself. You know, as full of sh*t as he is, I could see Trump riding that into a second term. And then there will be no more hope left for you to shame.”

Maher blamed the media for the “daily drumbeat of depression and terror veers into panic porn.”

