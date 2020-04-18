This guy is just such a weenie.

Via Townhall:

CNN’s Brian Stelter took to Twitter on Saturday to let his followers know that he has been struggling with the Wuhan coronavirus. According to the left-wing talking head, he spent Friday night in bed, crying about Americans’ “pre-pandemic lives.”

The link to his last tweet goes to his newsletter, where he dives deeper into how he’s feeling:

Hey everybody. I missed last night’s newsletter deadline for the first time in years. Truth is, I hit a wall.

Gutted by the death toll. Disturbed by the government’s shortcomings. Dismayed by political rhetoric that bears no resemblance to reality. Worried about friends who are losing their jobs and kids who are missing school and senior citizens who are living in fear. I crawled in bed and cried for our pre-pandemic lives. I think those tears had been waiting a month to escape.

Keep reading…