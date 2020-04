Mark Hamill proves the point.

Last month was the first March without a school shooting in 18 years. That's it. That's the tweet.

In March alone background checks for gun purchases set a new record — the highest in a single month since the BGC system was created. Thanks for confirming that guns aren’t the issue. https://t.co/Eja1yWtWgA

— Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) April 17, 2020