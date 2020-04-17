Spoiler: I hope it does.

Via Yahoo:

Washington (AFP) – For many Americans, checking the mailbox is a daily ritual, a constant in a quickly changing world that can yield anything from wedding invitations to tax audits to new clothes.

But as with many ordinary things as the coronavirus crisis unfolds, the US Postal Service — already compromised by a mountain of debt — has a most uncertain future.

“The Postal Service is holding on for dear life,” congresswoman Carolyn Maloney, a New York Democrat who chairs the House Oversight Committee, said last week.

“Unless Congress and the White House provide meaningful relief in the next stimulus bill, the Postal Service could cease to exist.”

So how did an agency that traces its origins back to the Continental Congress in 1775, and counts Benjamin Franklin as the first postmaster general, find itself being derided by President Donald Trump as a “delivery boy” for Amazon?

The answer is cloaked in a swirl of past budget decisions, consumer shifts toward a digital world, a crisis-induced drop in volume and good old-fashioned political infighting.

