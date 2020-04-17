Via The Sun:

FEARS over coronavirus reaching the International Space Station have emerged after a senior Russian official present at last week’s launch to the space lab has tested positive.

Evgeniy Mikrin flew from Moscow to the Baikonur launch site in Kazakhstan alongside the head of Roscosmos, Dmitry Rogozin, in a Russian government plane.

Rogozin – the Kremlin’s most senior space official – was then seen close to the two Russian cosmonauts and one American astronaut as he supervised the launch.

Mikrin, 64, deputy head of Energia Rocket and Space Corportation, has now tested positive for Covid-19 and is in isolation.

Mikrin was seen sitting next to Rogozin when both men were separated by glass from the spacemen shortly before they blasted to orbit on 9 April.

But Rogozin – having had close contact with Mikrin – was subsequently observed close to the cosmonauts.

Keep reading…