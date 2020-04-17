"The drones, donated by DJI, a Chinese company, have gone to 43 agencies in 22 states, all to help enforce social distancing rules."
US using Chinese drones to spy on and lecture Americans about a virus caused by communist China
Oh, and DJI "may be sending data to China" pic.twitter.com/LqH6VzonzH
— Elizabeth Harrington (@LizRNC) April 17, 2020
They gave us the virus and so much more…
"Drone Maker D.J.I. May Be Sending Data to China, U.S. Officials Say"
We think DJI is “providing US critical infrastructure and law enforcement data to the Chinese government.”
And now local law enforcement is using them in response to the Chinese virushttps://t.co/UnZC3oXNdv
