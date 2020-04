It’s all about what she can get, screw all of us.

Via Daily Caller:

Republican Texas Sen. Ted Cruz lashed out Friday at House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, calling for her to fund the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) in a more swift manner.

Cruz was responding to reports that Pelosi was hoping for “a good offer” to come out of a meeting with Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin.

“‘A good offer’?!? How about you fund the damn program Nancy and stop playing games with people’s livelihood,” Cruz tweeted.

