That was him on March 10 on MSNBC.

Via NY Post:

Mayor Bill de Blasio claimed Thursday to have told New Yorkers to avoid riding buses and subways “early on” in the coronavirus crisis — even though he was still saying public transit was safe well into March.

“Early on we said to people, if you don’t need to go on the subway, don’t; if you can work from home, work from home; if you can walk or bike or anything else, do so,” Hizzoner told reporters at his daily press briefing.

“There was a concern to start clearing out the subway to the maximum extent possible while recognizing that we also depended on the subway to get essential workers to do the lifesaving work they do.”

Up until March 8 — a week after the city’s first case emerged — the mayor and his administration were adamant that the subways were safe to ride for people who weren’t sick, according to public transcripts from his media appearances and press conferences.

