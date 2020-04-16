South Dakota’s sounding like a pretty good state to move to for anyone trapped in a blue state.

Via Daily Caller:

Republican South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem is one of a few state governors who have not yet placed citizens under a stay-at-home order in response to the current outbreak. Not only has she not placed the order, she has been outspoken in her contention that doing so would stand against everything America is supposed to stand for. She sees her decision as empowering individuals to take the necessary precautions to protect themselves and their families.

She is also taking an aggressive position on the use of hydroxychloroquine in treating the virus, placing her ahead of many other state governors.

Keep reading…