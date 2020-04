“Above his pay grade” to consider our rights.

Tucker Carlson asks New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy where he got the authority to nullify the Bill of rights when he banned religious services in his state:

"I wasn't thinking of the Bill of Rights when we did this… The science says people have to stay away from each other." pic.twitter.com/DPQ5d2DFl2

— Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) April 16, 2020