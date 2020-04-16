Update to this story.

Via NY Post:

Chris Cuomo’s wife now also has the coronavirus.

The TV host announced that Cristina Cuomo was positive for COVID-19 on his primetime CNN show Wednesday — about two weeks after revealing his own diagnosis.

“Cristina now has COVID, she is now positive,” said Chris, 49, during an interview with his older brother, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo.

“It just breaks my heart,” Chris said. “It is the one thing I was hoping wouldn’t happen and now it has.”

Cristina, 50, a magazine editor, had been posting updates about her husband’s condition on Instagram as the family quarantined at home, with Chris living in the basement.

