Sounds like he broke his quarantine to go out with his family.

Via Fox News:

CNN anchor Chris Cuomo is the subject of a police complaint that was filed after a fiery exchange he had with a bicyclist on Sunday.

According to a New York Post report, a 65-year-old East Hampton resident named David was riding his bike on Sunday when he spotted who he thought was the CNN anchor with two women and three children outside on their property. Cuomo had been recovering from his widely publicized coronavirus diagnosis.

David, who did not disclose his last name to the Post, claimed he was “well over a hundred feet” when he paused and hassled Cuomo about whether he should be in quarantine instead of being outside with others.

“I just looked and said, ‘Is that Chris Cuomo? Isn’t he supposed to be quarantined?’” David said.

Keep reading…