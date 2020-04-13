I’m sure they will be fine.

Via NY Post:

housands of devout Pakistani Muslims are claiming “God is with us” and only westerners can die from coronavirus as they brazenly violate social-distancing orders to pray in mosques amid the global coronavirus pandemic.

Sabir Durrani, 52, who prays nearly every day at mosque in the central Pakistani city of Multan, is among the throngs of people flouting government orders issued last month that bans religious congregations of five or more people in order to stop the spread of the deadly virus.

“Our prayer leader told us that the virus can’t infect us the way it does Western people,” Durrani told Reuters in a report published Monday, adding a dozen of more men are typically in attendance at the mosque and none of wear face masks.

Durrani said the prayer leader “said we wash our hands and we wash our face five times a day before we say our prayers, and the infidels don’t, so we need not worry. God is with us.”

As of Monday morning the virus had infected a total of 5,374 people in Pakistan and killed 93 in in the country, according to data from the Johns Hopkins University Coronavirus Resource Center.

More than 60 percent of coronavirus cases in Pakistan so far have been tied to Muslims returning from pilgrimages in the Middle Easter and followers of Islamic missionary movement Tablighi Jamaat, Reuters reported.