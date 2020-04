Except we are….

Via National Review:

Senator Chris Murphy (D., Conn.) said Tuesday that the blame for coronavirus “is not because of anything that China did” and instead rests squarely with President Trump.

Speaking to CNN’s Anderson Cooper, Murphy laid out the case that Trump “didn’t take this virus seriously” and that he “viewed this as a hoax” — in an apparent nod to a Democratic attack ad that misrepresents Trump’s “hoax” comments.

