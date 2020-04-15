Our cause right now is totally flattening the curve, and then seeing it drop down the other side.

This is a war. Wars aren’t won by one person or one small group. They’re won when millions of people come together in a common cause.

What are people supposed to do in NJ? Sit on their asses and wait to die from starvation till dad tells them to go back to work?

Via NJ.com:

New Jersey will likely be under strict social-distancing orders to fight the spread of the coronavirus for the next six weeks before restrictions could begin to be pulled back and some semblance of normalcy returns to day-to-day living, Gov. Phil Murphy said Tuesday evening.

Think more like June or July, not May, Murphy said.

“I personally think in the warmer weather, we could begin to find our footing, assuming again that we’ve got the health care infrastructure, especially broad-scale testing, that we’re going to need to give us that confidence,” the governor said during an appearance on MSNBC.

“I think this is a June or July much better reality if we keep doing our part, especially stay at home right now,” he added.

