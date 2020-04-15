Via Daily Mail:

A Florida man has been arrested on suspicion of a murder committed just one day after he was freed from jail to help prevent the spread of coronavirus.

Joseph Williams, 26, was initially booked into Orient Road Jail on March 13 for possession of heroin (less than four grams), a third-degree felony, and possession drug paraphernalia, a first-degree misdemeanor.

But on March 19 Williams was one of 164 inmates deemed low-risk who was allowed to leave custody following the issuance of Administrative Order 2020-018 which allows people to go free early to decrease the risk of contracting COVID-19 in crowded facilities.

Keep reading…